Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) staged a protest at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam, demanding that officials accept public grievances regarding the alleged land encroachment by gitam University, the release said.

The leaders expressed anger after officials reportedly refused to receive complaints submitted by citizens.

YSRCP leaders said that hundreds of people had come to the grievance cell seeking protection of government lands and to submit complaints against the alleged encroachment by gitam. However, officials allegedly refused to accept the petitions, saying that computers were not functioning. The leaders accused the administration of acting under the directions of MP Bharat and suppressing public complaints.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju alleged that MP Bharat had amassed wealth worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore under the guise of running educational institutions. He said that even while cases are pending in courts, illegal constructions are continuing in gitam University.

He also alleged that valuable land worth thousands of crores was handed over to Bharat because he is a relative of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

KK Raju said the party would continue its fight to protect government lands and stand with the people. He demanded strict action against those carrying out illegal constructions in gitam University and said the police and officials should act according to the law. He also stated that the police are not slaves of coalition leaders and should not try to suppress the protest using force.

Former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar questioned why BJP leaders are silent about the alleged corruption of TDP leaders. He demanded that MP Bharat be arrested and sent to jail.

He said that once YSRCP returns to power, the party will take back the lands of gitam and demolish all illegal constructions. The leaders demanded that the illegal constructions in gitam University be stopped immediately and warned that the party would intensify its protest if action is not taken. (ANI)

