Narasaraopet (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Narasaraopet Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge Chadalavada Aravinda Babu condemned the alleged stone pelting on party members that took place on Sunday evening, and accused YSRCP MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy of being involved in the attack.

"Narasaraopet YSRCP MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy has played a vital role in stone pelting at the TDP workers on the grounds that they are exposing the corruption and crimes one by one. He said that the bullies were sent to attack Challa Subbarao since he traced out illegal transportation of ration rice," Chadalvada Arvind Babu said while addressing a press conference at party office in Narasaraopet on Tuesday.

TDP incharge Arvind Babu said that these mercenary goons were the ones who participated in Ibrahim's murder. "When the mercenary goons were resisted by the residents of Amaravati Homes Colony, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, organized a march with 200 rowdies and attacked the TDP workers with stones and destroyed the vehicles," he alleged.

He said, "In the 2019 elections, 200 people from Miryalaguda created havoc at NEC College in Narasaraopet. On the second day of the YSRCP government's formation, they vandalized development plaques and created havoc."

Aravinda Babu alleged that Gopireddy was committing corruption, crimes, and land grabbing by hiring goons. He said that in the presence of the police, the street goons attacked the TDP workers with stones under the direction of MLA Gopireddy.

Aravinda Babu said, "We are ready to discuss the allegations made by MLA Gopireddy on corruption anywhere."

Earlier a clash was reported between ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members. Section 144 was imposed on Monday in Narasaraopet in Palnadu district. The clashes on Sunday evening were triggered by a financial dispute between the two political parties. (ANI)

