Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Women President and MLC Varudu Kalyani slammed the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh as the coalition government completed one year of its rule in the state. She hit out at the government over safety issues, alleging failed promises, and scheme cuts.

Speaking at a round table meeting organised today to discuss the impact of one year of NDA coalition rule, YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani highlighted several key concerns regarding women's welfare and safety under the current government.

Also Read | King Cobras Found Near Mount Everest Raise Alarms Over Climate Change.

She stated, "This meeting was focused on the welfare of women and the increasing atrocities against women under the NDA coalition government. Many women participants expressed their deep disappointment, saying they had trusted and voted for the coalition parties, only to be betrayed. Not a single major promise made by the current government has been fulfilled, and women's safety has been completely neglected. On average, 70 to 80 cases of atrocities against women are being reported every day in Andhra Pradesh. This alone reflects the deteriorating condition of law and order in the state."

She further added, "In the last one year, the coalition government hasn't even conducted a single review on women's safety. In contrast, during our YSRCP government, CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave top priority to women's safety and implemented 99 percent of the promises made to the people. Our police were deployed to protect citizens and implement welfare schemes. But today, they are being misused to frame false cases against YSRCP leaders instead of ensuring women's safety."

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indian Mission in Tel Aviv Establishes 24×7 Helpline After Escalation With Tehran.

Kalyani also pointed out the government's financial mismanagement: "In just one year, the NDA coalition has borrowed Rs 1.65 lakh crore, while our government borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh crore over five years. They have already borrowed more than 50 percent of what we did in our full term."

She concluded by saying, "We will continue to fight against this government until they implement the promised schemes. The people, especially women, are waiting for Jagan Mohan Reddy's return to power because of the good governance he delivered."

Criticising TDP leader Nara Lokesh, she remarked, "When Jagan Mohan Reddy was Chief Minister, Lokesh used to oppose the education policies. But now, they've simply renamed our 'Amma Vodi' scheme as 'Talli Ki Vandanam' while failing to implement it properly for an entire year. Just before the elections, they announced financial assistance but deducted Rs 2,000 from each beneficiary. They promised Rs 15,000 but disbursed only Rs 13,000. This clearly shows their poor commitment and false promises. They should think carefully before making statements and honour what they say." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)