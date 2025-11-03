Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic road accident that occurred near Chevella in Rangareddy district of Telangana, claiming several lives.

In a statement, he said the incident, where an RTC bus collided with a gravel-laden lorry resulting in multiple fatalities, has deeply saddened him. Calling the accident extremely unfortunate and painful, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor's Critique on Dynastic Politics Sparks Tension in Congress; Party Leaders Call for Action Against Kerala MP.

He wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap and urged authorities to take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of kin of each deceased individual. The injured individuals will be provided with a sum of Rs. 50,000, as per an official release.

Also Read | ‘Flying Modi’ Game APK Download Security Risks: Why You Should Not Get This Viral Game in Your Mobile Phone.

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

ADG Mahesh Bhagwat stated that the accident took place between a bus and a tipper. The tipper was seemingly moving at a very high speed and rammed into the bus. At least 19 people, including 10 women, 8 men, and a 3-month-old child, have died due to the impact of the collision.

On Monday morning, a road accident between a TGSRTC bus and a truck occurred near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, as per the officials.

The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The Minister instructed RTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)