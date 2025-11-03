Mumbai, November 3: Flying Modi is a viral mobile game available exclusively on the Android platform. The game is designed with humour centred around Indian politics, featuring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The Flying Modi game APK shows PM Narendra Modi flying through political obstacles. The game has gone viral since spreading across social media.

Despite being claimed to be widely popular, the Flying Modi Android APK is not available on the official Android marketplace, the Google Play Store. According to unverified claims, the game has surpassed Zoho apps in download numbers and become a viral sensation among gamers. However, should you download the Flying Modi APK game on your Android mobile phone? Check the complete details below.

Flying Modi APK: Should You Down This Viral Android Game?

The Flying Modi game is also available in multiple versions, such as Flying Modi 2.0, Flying Modi 3.0, and Flying Modi 5.0. All these versions can be found on third-party websites like Flyingmodigame.com, ApkDirectory, Coinmobile, Apkrabi, ApkPure, ModFyp, and GitHub. However, it is not listed on the Google Play Store, making it unverified for download and potentially posing a significant security risk to your device. All apps on Google Play undergo a review process, and only those meeting quality standards are approved for the platform.

Can Flying Modi Game Harm Your Android Device?

The Flying Modi APK game comes from an unofficial source and is extremely risky. It can harm your device or steal personal information without your knowledge. Since it has not undergone any review process, there is no way to verify its integrity or ensure that it is free from malicious viruses or malware. APK (Android Application Package) files downloaded from unofficial third-party websites often contain malware or viruses that can track your activity or damage your device.

After downloading it onto your system, applications like Flying Modi APK can request multiple permissions to complete installation, such as access to contacts, camera, and messages, as well as requiring you to keep the internet turned on. The app could be designed to act as spyware, monitoring your background activities and sending your personal or financial details to hackers. It may even be programmed to capture screenshots or track keystrokes to reveal passwords and other sensitive information.

It is better that you should avoid downloading Flying Modi APK game on your Android device which could compromise your security and possibly steal valuable or private information.

