India News | YSRCP's One Year Rule Marked 90 Per Cent Betrayals: Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the YSRCP Government has committed 90 per cent betrayals on the people of Andhra Pradesh after coming to power with their votes.

The TDP chief asserted that the ruling party would come to know about the true consequences of its actions if its leaders go to the people and take their opinion on Jagan Reddy's one year rule.

"Instead of fulfilling 90 per cent promises, the YSRCP Government has committed 90 per cent betrayals on the people of Andhra Pradesh after coming to power," Naidu said.

Naidu, in a series of tweets, said, "CM came to power begging for one chance from the people and, keeping up with that spirit, he should have competed with previous governments to bring greater development. Instead, these rulers missed that golden opportunity but focused all their energies to destroy the state wholesale thereby spoiling the AP people's future for generations to come."

Stating that development took a reverse turn in all aspects, Naidu said that even the poor people's welfare programmes were facing cuts and cancellations. The funds meant for poor people were either being diverted or misused. On the other hand, gang wars were disturbing peace in the society.

"Rowdy Raj is making people's lives miserable. YSRCP chaotic policies were an example of how criminals would run a rule. In the regime of betrayers, all sections of people would be left devastated," he said.

Naidu took a dig at the 'Tughlaq reverse' decisions of Jagan Reddy, saying that adamant and arrogant actions have reduced Andhra Pradesh into a laughing stock like never before.

"The State has suffered heavily because of 3 Capitals Bill, PPAs cancellation, cut in BC reservations, ruling party colours to Government buildings, Council abolition bill, Election Commissioner removal and so on. The people should become conscious and save the State from the misrule and inexperience of YSRCP," said Naidu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)