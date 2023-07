Kargil, Jul 1 (PTI) Zanskar is on the verge of becoming the first sub-division in the Union Territory of Ladakh to achieve 100 percent saturation in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), an official said on Sunday.

The centrally funded JJM is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation and rain water harvesting.

During a comprehensive review of the JJM works in Zanskar, Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu urged the Public Health Engineering(PHE) officers and Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members to make a final push to complete the remaining tasks in all villages within the next 15 days.

Sahu emphasised the importance of ensuring water availability to every household even during winters and prompt action to rectify any remaining shortcomings.

Prior to the meeting with officers and PRI members, Sahu toured Lungnak block and visited the Phuktal Monastery where the monks sought early completion of the road leading to the monastery, the official said.

Sahu also held a meeting to review the progress of the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road and address obstacles hindering the creation of unencumbered corridors, the official said.

