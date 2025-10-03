New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, arrested by Assam Police in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg, has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation from the state CID to the CBI or NIA.

He further sought direction to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to monitor and supervise the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

On Wednesday, CID/SIT of Assam police arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metro) district sent Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to 14 days' police custody. On the other hand, the CID added a murder charge section under the BNS Act in the registered case.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Guwahati, on Friday sent Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta on 14 days' police custody in connection with the case.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police arrested Goswami and Mahanta on Thursday, bringing the total arrests in the case to four.

Munna Prasad Gupta, Chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Special DGP, CID, told ANI that following multiple days of interrogation by the SIT/CID, Goswami and Mahanta were arrested last night.

Earlier on Wednesday, CID/SIT of Assam Police had arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta (the main organiser of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore) and Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma.

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer, has expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation, asserting her "full faith in the legal system". She appealed for patience with the legal process and said that the "investigation would reveal the truth" and those responsible would face justice.

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a drowning accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning by a commercial flight. (ANI)

