India Win Toss, Elect to Field Against New Zealand in Second ODI

Auckland, Feb 8 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at Eden Park here on Saturday.

India made two changes, bringing in Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand, on the other hand, replaced Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner with Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson in the playing XI.

New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the series with a four-wicket win in the first ODI.

Teams:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)