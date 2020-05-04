Indian Airline Companies Submit Evacuation Plan to Centre

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], May 4, (ANI): The national carrier Air India and other private airlines in India have submitted an evacuation plan before the Government of India after the latter recently asked them to be on standby with their aircraft for mass evacuation of Indians from different countries.A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday read, "Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard."It added, "Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7."India's low-cost airline IndiGo has confirmed to ANI that an evacuation plan has been submitted to the government."We are prepared with our aircraft, crew and network to support the government in bringing back Indian citizens from the Middle-East. There are over 1.5 lakh Indians, who are either stranded due to suspension of operations or have registered to fly back owing to loss of their jobs due to the pandemic. We are waiting to hear from the government on the evacuation plan and next steps. We would be eager to play a role and contribute at this critical time." William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), IndiGo, told ANI.Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had said that the Centre is planning to evacuate Indians and all the SOPs will be followed before evacuation.ANI reported on April 30 that Air India will probably start its operation in mid-May. "Dear all concerned, there is a probability to commence 25 per cent to 30 per cent operations post-lockdown in mid-May 2020. You are requested to ensure and provide the following: Total No. of Cockpit / Cabin Crew residing outside municipal limits of the bases," an internal mail of Air India read.Meanwhile, Vistara spokesperson stated, "Our international operations are limited but we have always maintained that we will support any relief efforts that is viable from our participation in the lifeline Udan."Earlier it was reported that a top official of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has given detailed planning to Group of Minister (GoM) regarding evacuation. "India has over 500 aircraft, India is capable to evacuate the Indians from the Gulf nations. The decision on who will bear the expense of the evacuation is yet to be made as a majority of the Indians who are stranded in the gulf countries." sources said.Except relief and cargo flights, other flight operations are suspended in India to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

