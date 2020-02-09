Indian Army Beat ITBP by 3-2 in Khelo India Ice Hockey Championship

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The first Khelo India Ice Hockey Championship 2020 trophy men's section was lifted by Ladakh Scout Regimental Centre (LSRC) Red team beating ITBP by 3-2 goals at NDS New Ice Hockey Rink here on Sunday.Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The tournament, which started on January 30, had been organised by the District Youth Services & Sports in collaboration with Ladakh Winter Sports Club, Leh. A total of 13 teams participated in the first-ever Khelo India Ice Hockey Championship.LSRC Red (Indian Army) and ITBP were the teams, who played the final match in which both the teams played 3 rounds, in each round 30-minute time was given. There was a tough competition between the team to score the goal.In the second round, the ITBP lead by one goal and in final and third round Indian Army scores a nail-biting two consecutive goals in the last minutes and finally, LSRC bagged the trophy.On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Vaishya congratulated the participating teams and thanked the organisers of the tournament for nurturing the very popular winter sport in the region.He also said that games are the most important part of our life and in the coming year more equipment facilities, clean surroundings, big stadiums, etc will be provided to the players for their encouragement.The district administration with the support of the Government shall take every step to raise the ice-hockey players of Ladakh to the national and international level, said Sachin Kumar.Later the DC gave away the prizes to the winner and runners-up and also announced to give Rs 5000 to Ismail, the best player of the ITBP team.Commandant Officer, LSRC Colonel Rinchen Dorjay, Commandant, ITBP, Pritam Singh, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Tsering Tashi, President Winter Sports Club, NA Gyapo and many others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

