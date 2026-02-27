New Delhi, February 27: Silver prices in India remained firm on Friday, February 27, 2026, supported by steady global bullion trends and currency movements. The white metal continued to track international commodity cues, while domestic industrial demand and retail buying remained stable. Market sentiment stayed cautiously optimistic amid evolving global economic signals. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

Across most major cities, silver prices are hovering around INR 2,90,000 per kg, marking a marginal increase compared to the previous session. Analysts note that silver is reacting to global precious metal momentum, US economic data expectations and short term industrial demand trends, leading to moderate domestic price fluctuations. Gold Rate Today, February 27, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City wise rates remain largely uniform across key markets, with slight regional variation observed in Srinagar. Traders believe near term movement will depend on the US dollar index, inflation outlook and global industrial consumption data.

In the bullion market, volatility remained limited as investors awaited fresh global triggers. Industrial usage trends and macroeconomic data releases are likely to influence price direction in the coming sessions. Silver Rate Today, February 26, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates for February 27, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 2,90,000 Hyderabad INR 2,90,000 New Delhi INR 2,90,000 Mumbai INR 2,90,000 Kolkata INR 2,90,000 Bengaluru INR 2,90,000 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 2,90,000 Gurugram INR 2,90,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,90,000 Jaipur INR 2,90,000 Lucknow INR 2,90,000 Bhopal INR 2,90,000 Jodhpur INR 2,90,000 Srinagar* INR 2,85,200

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Overall, silver prices on February 27, 2026, reflected steady domestic trends backed by firm global cues. While short term fluctuations may continue due to currency movement and international commodity shifts, analysts believe silver’s industrial demand and investment appeal will remain key support factors. Buyers are advised to check real time local rates before making major purchases, as final prices may differ slightly across cities and jewellers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).