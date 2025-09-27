Indian Idol, one of the popular singing reality TV shows, is all set to come up with a new season. The 16th season will kickstart from October 18 on Sony Entertainment Television. A promo of the show was unveiled by the makers on social media. ‘Haq Se Zyada Pyaar Mila’: Vishal Dadlani QUITS ‘Indian Idol’ After Judging the Singing Show for 6 Seasons; Badshah, Aditya Narayan and Hazel Keech React.

"Dekhiye Indian Idol, 18 October se, raat 8 baje #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur SonyLIV par," the makers captioned the post. This season comes with a heartfelt theme - Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale. Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani have come on board as judges. The previous season was judged by them only.

Watch the Promo of ‘Indian Idol’ Season 16

Indian Idol first premiered on October 21, 2004. The inaugural season captivated audiences across the country with its talent-filled competition, culminating in Abhijeet Sawant being crowned the first-ever winner of the show. ICC Unveils Official Song ‘Bring It Home’ for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Over the years, Anu Malik, Alisha Chinai, Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan, Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant, and Javed Akhtar have served as judges on Indian Idol.