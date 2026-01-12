Martha Aley, the wife of Indian Idol Season 3 winner Prashant Tamang, has addressed growing public speculation surrounding the singer’s sudden death. In a statement released on Monday, Aley clarified that Tamang passed away peacefully in his sleep from natural causes, dismissing rumours of suspicious circumstances. Who Is Prashant Tamang? From Winning ‘Indian Idol’ Season 3 to Playing Sniper Daniel Lecho in ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 – Here’s Everything to Know About the Actor.

The 43-year-old singer and actor was found unresponsive at his residence in West Delhi on Sunday morning. He was rushed to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Prashant Tamang Passed Away Peacefully in His Sleep, Confirms Wife Martha Aley

Speaking to the media amid a wave of social media theories, Martha Aley sought to provide clarity for Tamang’s global fanbase. " It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time."

Delhi Police officials, including ADCP South-West Abhimanyu Poswal, confirmed that a medico-legal case (MLC) was filed following the hospital's report. While a post-mortem examination is being conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital to determine the exact medical cause, authorities noted that the family has raised no suspicions of foul play.

Requesting fans for continued love and support for Prashant, Martha said, " Its really overwhelming for me and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remembers him like that."

Tributes Pour in for Prashant Tamang

The news of Tamang’s passing has triggered an outpouring of grief across India and Nepal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences, highlighting Tamang's "inspiring journey from a small town to winning Indian Idol."

Close friends and fellow artists, including Indian Idol runner-up Amit Paul, shared their shock on social media. Paul described Tamang as a "great soul" and a humble friend whose warmth remained unchanged despite his national stardom.

From Police Constable to Cultural Icon

Prashant Tamang’s rise to fame is regarded as one of the most successful underdog stories in Indian reality television. Born in Darjeeling, he initially served as a constable in the Kolkata Police, following in the footsteps of his late father.

After winning Indian Idol in 2007, Tamang transitioned into a successful acting career in the Nepali film industry, starring in hits like Gorkha Paltan. Most recently, he gained critical acclaim for his role as an assassin in the second season of the series Paatal Lok and had recently completed filming for the upcoming movie Battle of Galwan starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Prashant Tamang Dies: Singer-Actor’s Mortal Remains Brought to Bagdogra, Last Rites To Take Place in Darjeeling.

Tamang is survived by his wife, Martha Aley, and their young daughter, Ariah. His body is being transported to his hometown of Darjeeling for final rites, where local authorities have arranged for the public to pay their last respects.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).