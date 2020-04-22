Indian-origin Man Charged with Child Sex Offences in UK

World. (File Image)

London, Apr 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old Indian-origin man on Wednesday appeared before a UK court charged with child sex offences, including sexually grooming a minor girl.

Mihir Aggarwal, from Hillingdon area of Greater London, was arrested by Scotland Yard officers on Tuesday and produced before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

“He was charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Aggarwal has been remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court in London on May 20.

