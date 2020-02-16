Indian Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Game Against Pakistan Washed out

Brisbane, Feb 16 (PTI) India's first ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out here on Sunday without a ball being bowled, denting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's last-minute preparations.

Heavy downpour resulted in the match being called off without the toss being held at the Allan Border Field, days of the showpiece starting February 21.

India will face West Indies in their second and final warm-up game here on February 18.

The T20 World Cup will begin on February 21 with a mouth-watering contest between the Indian women and current champions and four-time winners Australia women in Sydney.

Elsewhere, England defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Adelaide in their first official warm-up game.

Australia's preparations were also hampered as they were unable to play their warm-up match against the West Indies here on Saturday due to a wet outfield.

Bangladesh's match against World Cup debutants Thailand here was also called off.

