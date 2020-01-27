Indians Celebrate Republic Day with Patriotic Fervour in Houston

World. (File Image)

Houston, Jan 27 (PTI) Over 300 members of Indian diaspora celebrated the 71st Republic Day at the Consulate General with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

Newly-appointed Consul General of India Aseem R Mahajan, who assumed office a few days ago, welcomed Houstonians at the flag-hoisting ceremony in the morning and unfurled the National Flag.

Consul General Aseem R Mahajan read the address of President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Sunday evening, a reception to commemorate the 71st Republic Day was organised by the consulate and attended by Congressman Al Green, Fort Bend County Judge K P George, Representative of Senator John Cornyn, Sugarland Mayor besides over 300 Indian-Americans.

The evening started with the India's National Anthem sung by all present, followed by a powerful rendition of American National Anthem by aspiring teenage singer Ishya Kachru, kick-starting the event on a very high and positive note.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Mahajan said: "There is a great potential in Houston in all major sectors -- energy, education, technology and medical sectors and there is a mutual desire for building stronger business relationships and partnership between Houston and India. Consulate is always here to help and make any venture easy for all."

Congressman Al Green talked about the strong relations between India and the US for peace around the world. He presented a certificate for special congressional recognition to the Consul General.

Fort Bend County Judge George, who is originally from India, said that "in America with hard work, you can realise any dream you have, like me, a person with humble beginnings".

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who could not make it to the event, sent a momentous certificate of congressional recognition to Consulate General through her representative.

Senator Cornyn's representative read out his message for the Republic day.

"This day serves as a reminder that the friendship between our two nations is built on a common commitment to freedom, representative government, free market principles and the rule of law. I am proud of the median that Americans have chosen to call this great state home, relationship between the United States and India is critically important.

"And it is for this reason I co-founded the Senate India Caucus in 2004. And I continue to serve as a co-chair of this bipartisan coalition. Best wishes to all participating this evening's event. I appreciate having the opportunity to represent the interests of all Texans and the United States Senate. I look forward to continuing to strengthen us in the relationship building," the message reads.

In another event earlier at India House, Congressman Pete Olson unfurled the Indian flag.

"Honored to raise the Indian flag during the Republic Day flag ceremony at the India House! 71 years ago the world's largest democracy emerged and brought forth a culture of unity and acceptance," he said.

