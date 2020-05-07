India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 52,952; Death Toll at 1,783

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated.Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 16,758, followed by Gujarat with 6,625 cases and Delhi with 5,532 cases. (ANI)

