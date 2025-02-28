Guwahati, February 28: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding 'India's Got Latent,' YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch, where his statement was recorded, according to officials. Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain said that notices had been served to several individuals named in the FIR, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh. Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "One of the named Ashish Chanchalani came to the Crime Branch, and we have recorded his statement... we have allowed him to go as he cooperated with us... He has told us he will appear before us whenever it is required..."

"Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and the other accused are named in the FIR. We have served them notices, but they have not complied yet. We are looking into the matter as per the legal procedure, and we will take action...," he further stated. On February 26, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, who is popularly known as The Rebel Kid. India’s Got Latent Controversy: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia Told Cops He Committed ‘Mistake’ by Making Controversial Remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube Show, Say Officials.

The controversy erupted after an FIR was filed earlier this month against Makhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show. On Monday, both Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements in connection with the matter. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Records Statement of Influencer Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid – Read Details.

The Maharashtra cyber police have reportedly summoned more than 30 people for questioning after registering an FIR against them. However, the police have not yet recorded the statement of comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the 'India's Got Latent' show. The show came under scrutiny after Ranveer Allahbadia made some offensive remarks on the show. During an appearance on the 'India's Got Latent' show, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Allahbadia for his offensive remarks.

