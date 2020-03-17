Indigo to Cancel Flights Between Delhi-Istanbul, Chennai-Kuala Lumpur from March 18 Till 31: DGCA

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that IndiGo will be cancelling its flights between Delhi-Istanbul and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur from March 18, until March 31."As per the DGCA advisory to restrict international traffic from Turkey and Malaysia, IndiGo will be cancelling its flights between Delhi-Istanbul & Chennai-Kuala Lumpur from March 18, until March 31,"DGCA said.Earlier today, DGCA issued a notification directing all airlines not to allow passengers from coronavirus-affected countries prohibited by the government to board the plane."Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020. No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," read the circular.According to additional advisory which is issued in accordance with the instructions of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been made mandatory for passengers coming from/transiting through to undergo compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days.The DGCA said that the above-mentioned instructions are temporary measures and shall be in force till 31st March 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently.The move is a part of an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.Earlier, the government had suspended all visas to prevent the spread of the virus which has claimed over 6000 lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)