Indonesia Steps Up Measures to Contain Spread of Coronavirus

Jakarta, May 4 (AP) Indonesia has stepped up measures in anticipation of an influx of migrant workers returning from abroad either to celebrate Ramzan with family or because they have been affected by the pandemic.

President Joko Widodo raised concerns at Monday's Cabinet meeting about possible imported cases aiming returnees.

Widodo said he received reports that about 89,000 migrant workers had returned in recent weeks and 16,000 more were expected to return in the coming days.

Widodo called for strict health screenings for returnees and 14-day quarantines. (AP)

