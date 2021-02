Actors Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle, Denis O'Hare and Parker Sawyers have joined the cast of survival thriller Infinite Storm, starring Naomi Watts in the lead. Written by Josh Rollins, the film is based on Ty Gagne's article "High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue", reported Deadline. Polish filmmaker Malgorzata Szumowska will direct the movie, which will start production in Europe next week. Keke Palmer to Star in Jordan Peele’s Next; Get Out Actor Daniel Kaluuya to Reunite With the Oscar-Winning Filmmaker

The story is about Pam Bales (Watts), a mother, nurse and mountain guide, who was on a solitary trek up Mount Washington when she got caught in a blizzard, leading to a daring rescue of a stranger (Howle) as both nightfall and the storm bear down on them. Blueback: Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell, Eric Bana to Star in Upcoming Family Drama

Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler and Jenny Halper of Maven Screen Media are producing the project, alongside Watts for JamTart Productions, as well as Peter and Michael Sobiloff. Nic Marshall, Josh Rollins, Malgorzata Szumowska, Jason De Beer, Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson will serve as executive producers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)