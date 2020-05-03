INS Hansa Commanding Officer Pledges Support to Nation's Fight Against COVID-19

Dabolim (Goa) [India], May 3 (ANI): Pledging continued support to the nation's fight against COVID-19, Commodore Hemant Padbidri, Commanding Officer -- INS Hansa -- on Sunday expressed his gratitude towards healthcare professionals and all those who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus.In a video message, Padbidri informed about the activities done by defence forces while paying a tribute to frontline coronavirus warrior."Doctors, nurses and other health workers have rendered selfless service in controlling the spread of coronavirus. As a mark of respect, the Naval and Coast Guard helicopter showered petals and the Naval Staff distributed sweet at Goa Medical College, Cottage Hospital Chicalim and ESI Hospital, Margao," said Padbidri."In addition, 1500 Naval men and women got together in a formation at INS Hansa to show solidarity with frontline workers and thanking coronavirus warriors," he added.On behalf of the entire Naval community, Padbidri pledged to support the nation's fight against COVID-19. "As the Commanding Officer at INS Hansa, I would like to pledge the support of the entire Naval community in the nation's fight against COVID-19," he said.On Sunday, in several parts of the country showers of flowers trailed down from the sky, as choppers flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients offering floral salutes to healthcare professionals and others in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.The activities were part of the initiative by defence forces' to show solidarity of the frontline soldiers with the corona warriors who have been working tirelessly during these difficult times. (ANI)

