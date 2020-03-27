IOC Thanks G20 Leaders for Support to Tokyo Olympics Postponement

Lausanne [Switzerland], Mar 27 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday thanked G20 leaders for showing their support to the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement said: "It is a great encouragement for Japan and the IOC, and their joint commitment to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, to have this significant support of the world's leaders by a joint G20 statement. Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel."Bach's comments come after the statement published on Thursday by the G20 Leaders' Summit, they said: "We value the efforts to safeguard our people's health through the postponement of major public events, in particular the decision by the International Olympic Committee to reschedule the Olympic Games to a date no later than summer 2021. We commend Japan's determination to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in their complete form as a symbol of human resilience."On Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the mega global event, the Olympics were postponed by a year. The decision was confirmed by the IOC after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The IOC has, however, said that the original name of Tokyo 2020 will remain intact irrespective of the fact that it will take place next year.The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

