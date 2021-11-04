Late legendary star Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil shared a priceless family picture to extend Diwali wishes to fans and followers on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared two pictures featuring himself with mother Sutapa, in which they both can be seen posing next to the late actor's portrait at their home. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Treats Fans With a Joyful Picture of His Late Father With Wife Sutapa Sikdar.

Sharing the all smiles picture, Babil wrote, "Happy Diwali," and added a red heart emoticon to it. The post garnered thousands of heartfelt comments from fans and celebrity followers. One fan wrote, "Sweetest Duo. May you be blessed." "Most beautiful thing today I saw as of now! Happy Diwali," wrote another. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Shares Unforgettable Holi Moments Spent With His Parents in These Throwback Pictures!

Irrfan died in April last year, after battling a long fight with cancer. He was 53 when he breathed his last. Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. Recently, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.

