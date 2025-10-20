Diwali 2025 is just around the corner, bringing with it the joyous spirit of togetherness, light, and celebration. It’s that time of the year when families and friends come together to perform sacred rituals like Lakshmi Puja and Hanuman Puja, illuminating their homes with diyas and spreading happiness all around. This year, many people are confused about the exact date of Diwali 2025 as the Amavasya Tithi, which decides the main day of Diwali, falls over two days. This year, Diwali Amavasya Tithi starts at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21. As we celebrate Diwali 2025, we at LatestLY bring you Happy Diwali 2025 wishes, Diwali 2025 greetings, Diwali 2025 images and wallpapers that you can download for free online.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an important festival in India, marking the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The new moon night, or Amavasya, holds special spiritual meaning during Diwali. You can also send these images to your friends and family members as Shubh Deepawali WhatsApp messages, Happy Diwali messages, quotes, and Diwali HD wallpapers to mark the auspicious occasion. Diwali 2025 Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

Diwali Wishes: May the Festival of Lights Brighten Your Life With Happiness, Prosperity, and Endless Joy. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2025 Wishes: Let the Light of Diyas Remove Darkness From Your Life and Bring Peace, Success, and Positivity. Have a Sparkling Diwali!

Diwali 2025 Greeting: Diwali Is the Time To Celebrate Joy, Love, and Togetherness. May Your Home Be Filled With Blessings and Brightness. Happy Diwali!

Shubh Deepavali Messages: On This Diwali, May Goddess Lakshmi Shower Her Blessings of Wealth and Good Fortune Upon You. Wishing You a Prosperous and Joyful Diwali!

Happy Diwali Image: Diwali Is the Festival of Positivity and Hope. May This Occasion Fill Your Heart With Peace and Your Home With Happiness. Happy Deepavali!

Diwali Wishes: Happy Diwali 2025!

During the Diwali festival, various rituals are performed and followed by people across India. Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped during the Diwali festival. According to religious beliefs, this is the day when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing fourteen years of exile. People in Ayodhya celebrated his return by lighting the oil lamps all over the city. This started the tradition of Diwali. We wish you all a very Happy Diwali 2025!

