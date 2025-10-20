Diwali 2025 is here and the excitement for the grand ‘Festival of Lights’ is already in the air. This most-awaited Hindu festival holds deep spiritual and cultural significance and is celebrated by people across India with immense joy and devotion. This year, many people are confused about the exact date of Diwali 2025 as the Amavasya Tithi falls over two days. This year, Diwali Amavasya Tithi starts at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21. To make your festivities even more special, we’ve compiled a beautiful collection of Happy Diwali 2025 wishes, Happy New Year greetings, Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year HD wallpapers, Shubh Deepawali messages, images, GIFs, and inspiring quotes that you can share with your loved ones and celebrate this auspicious festival.

The festival of lights is not just about grandeur but also about sharing love, good wishes, and positivity with everyone around and wishing for prosperity and good luck in the coming year. Let the spirit of Diwali fill your hearts with joy, prosperity, and peace as you light up every corner of your life with happiness and hope. The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. You can download these warm Diwali messages, wallpapers, and quotes online for free and share them with your loved ones. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Ahead Be As Bright as Deepvali's Lights. Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Always Glitter Up in Life Like the Fireworks Up in the Sky. Happy Diwali and Happy New Year

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoping This Diwali Brings Lots of Love, Colour, Lights, and Memories for You! Wishing You a Very Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year! I Hope This Celebration Blooms New Hopes Inside You and Guides You Towards a Fresh Start!

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Joyous, Prosperous, and Memorable Diwali With Your Family and Loved Ones. Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year

During the Diwali festival, various rituals are performed in different regions of India by people across India. Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped during the Diwali festival. During this auspicious festival, people light diyas, adorn their homes with decorations, exchange sweets, and offer prayers for prosperity and peace.

The most sacred day of the celebration falls on Amavasya, the new moon night, which is also observed as Lakshmi Puja, Diwali Puja, or Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja, marking the invocation of wealth, fortune, and divine blessings.

