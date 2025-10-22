Bali Pratipada, also known as Bali Puja or Govardhan Puja, is an important Hindu festival celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali, right after Diwali Amavasya and Lakshmi Puja. This occasion is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Vishnu’s Vamana avatar over the demon king Bali and the return of King Bali from the underworld to visit his people. The day symbolises the triumph of dharma (righteousness) over adharma (evil) and the restoration of cosmic balance. Bali Pratipada falls on the first day of Kartik Pratipada, which falls on the next day of Diwali Puja, i.e., in the Gregorian calendar months of October or November. This year, Bali Pratipada 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. It is the first day of the Hindu month of Kartika and is the first day of its bright lunar fortnight.

According to drikpanchang, Bali Puja Pratahkala Muhurat is from 06:42 to 08:55, which will last for a duration of 2 hours and 13 minutes. Meanwhile, the Bali Puja Sayankala Muhurat is from 15:35 to 17:48. The Pratipada tithi begins at 17:54 on October 21, 2025 and will end at 20:16 on October 22, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Bali Pratipada 2025 date, Bali Pratipada 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event. Diwali 2025 Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

Bali Pratipada 2025 Date

Bali Pratipada 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Bali Pratipada 2025 Timings

Bali Puja Pratahkala Muhurat is from 06:42 to 08:55

Bali Puja Sayankala Muhurat is from 15:35 to 17:48.

The Pratipada tithi begins at 17:54 on October 21, 2025 and will end at 20:16 on October 22, 2025.

Bali Pratipada 2025 Rituals

The Bali Puja rituals differ from state to state and there are many variations depending on the customs and traditions.

On this day, people across India exchange gifts, as it is considered a way to please Bali and the Gods.

After the ceremonial oil bath, people wear new clothes and seek the blessings of the deities.

The main entrance of the house or gate is decorated with a Rangoli or Kolam drawn with powder of rice in different colours, thereafter, King Bali and his wife Vindhyavali are worshipped.

As per religious texts, the image of King Bali should be drawn at the center of the home along with his wife Vindhyavali. The image should be adorned with five different colours and the coloured image should be worshipped during Bali Puja.

In the evening, as night falls, door sills of every house and temple are lighted with lamps arranged in rows.

Community sports and feasts are a part of the celebrations.

Bali Pratipada Significance

Bali Pratipada holds great significance in Hinduism as it marks the victory of Lord Vishnu’s Vamana avatar over the demon King Bali. On this occasion, people decorate their homes, light lamps, prepare festive sweets like puran poli and shrikhand, and exchange greetings. It’s also a day to celebrate prosperity, gratitude, and family relationships.

Bali Puja coincides with Govardhan Puja. While Govardhan Puja is dedicated to Govardhan hills and Lord Krishna, Bali Puja is performed to seek the blessings of the Demon king Bali. In many parts of India, such as Gujarat and Rajasthan, it is the regional traditional New Year Day in Vikram Samvat and also called the Bestu Varas or Varsha Pratipada.

