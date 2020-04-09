Italian Tourist Succumbs to COVID-19 in Gurugram After 40 Days of Treatment

Coronavirus (Photo credits: IANS)

Gurugram, April 9: An Italian tourist, infected with coronavirus, died on Thursday after over 40 days of treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital.The deceased was part of a tourist group comprising 14 persons and all of them were found infected with coronavirus. They were admitted in a hospital in Gurugram after recommendation of the Central government.

Hospital sources said three of the tourists are still admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital. The rest are recuperating well. VS Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary and nodal officer of Gurugram's COVID- 19 team, confirmed the death of the tourist. "We are waiting for detailed reports from the hospital. As she was infected with COVID 19, we assume that she died due to it," Kundu said. Johns Hopkins University Professor Steve Hanke Criticises Modi Government Over Lower Covid-19 Testing in India, Warns of Italy-Like Situation.

This was the third corona death in Haryana and second in Gurugram. Earlier, a patient from Fazilpur village in Gurugram and an elderly person of Ambala succumbed to COVID-19. The 14 tourists were admitted in the first stage of infection.