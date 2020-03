Coronavirus: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Seeks Centre's Response on Evacuation of Students From COVID-19-Hit Iran

Jammu and Kashmir High Court (Photo Credit: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir, March 5: Jammu and Kashmir High Court has sought the Centre's response on a plea filed by a Budgam resident regarding the evacuation of Jammu and Kashmir students and others from coronavirus-hit Iran.

The High Court, on Wednesday, directed the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to ensure the setting up of proper isolation and quarantine facilities besides testing laboratories for prevention of the novel coronavirus disease. Coronavirus Global Death Rate Is 3.4%, Higher Than Seasonal Flu: WHO.

The bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal made secretaries of the ministries of External Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, and Civil Aviation, chief secretaries and commissioner secretaries of Health and Medical Education Departments of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively as party respondents.

According to the court's directions, the Ministries of External Affairs, Health and Civil Aviation are required, through the Indian Embassy in Tehran, Iran and their offices, to ensure the availability of the required materials including masks, medication and essential commodities including food etc. to all Indians especially the students, who are stated to be stranded there. They will further identify the protocol to be followed, examine the mode to forthwith implement the same and take steps for the evacuation of the Indian students in Iran.

The High Court directed the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to identify and ensure creation of proper facilities for isolation and quarantine in the Government and private sector, testing laboratories as well as availability of health care and medication for prevention of the COVID-19 disease and treatment of the persons infected/carrying the infection. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

They were further directed to take immediate steps for acquisition of and to ensure availability in sufficient numbers and quantity of N-95 (or any other recommended) masks, for the public and separation kits for all medical personnel and staff. The High Court directed the respondents to file a status report on or before March 12 which has been listed as the next date of hearing.

