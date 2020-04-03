J-K Police Welfare Centres, Units Begin Making Masks & Protection Gowns

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) In its efforts to provide protection gears to the police personnel fighting the COVID-19 across the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Police has directed its welfare centres to make masks and gowns out of locally procured clothing.

Following the orders, the welfare centres and units of armed wing have started making masks and personal protection gowns for the distribution among police personnel working tirelessly against COVID-19 in different capacities, a police spokesperson said.

The personnel deployed in quarantine centres will be equipped with these protective gears in the first instance as the exposure at these places is much higher, he added.

