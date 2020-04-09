J-K Reports 24 New Cases of COVID-19, Tally 184

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): With 24 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, the count of confirmed cases in the union territory reached 184.This includes 174 active cases, while 6 patients have recovered and 4 deaths have been reported due to the infection, according to the Government of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.The media bulletin by the UT government added that a total of 8,157 persons have been kept under home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 174 in hospital isolation, and 478 in hospital quarantine.With an increase of 591 cases on Thursday, the count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)