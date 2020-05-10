Jharkhand CM's Help for Distressed Ragpicker

Ranchi, May 10 (PTI) The hopes of a man who became a ragpicker was shattered after being unable to spot discarded objects on the empty streets here due to the ongoing lockdown.

But help came from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren when his attention was drawn to the plight of the man.

The chief minister gave him a rickshaw, some cash and masks on Sunday, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The man, identified as Raj Kumar Ravidas, told the chief minister that he became a ragpicker to feed his family after his rickshaw was stolen.

"Our government is sensitive to the poor and the needy. Immediate assistance is provided whenever such matters come to our notice," Soren said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)