JJ Hospital Suspends Dialysis Ops Due to COVID-19 Patient

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) State-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai has suspended operations of its dialysis department after a patient tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.

He said 25 staffers at the department have been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

"It would take next some days for the state to restart the operations at the J J Hospital. There is only one person appointed to attend emergency cases only," the official said.

Apart from JJ hospital, GT Hospital and and St George's Hospital were also run by the state government, but they don't have facility for dialysis.

