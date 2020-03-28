J&K CS Appeals for Calm, Says Aggressive Testing Resulting in Detections

Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) As the number of coronavirus cases rose to 33 in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Saturday appealed to people not to panic.

“The J&K government has undertaken an aggressive testing campaign to detect COVID-19 positive cases as a result of which there is an increase in the number,” Subrahmanyam said in a message to the people.

He said the latest five positive cases -- two in Srinagar and three in Jammu - are all contacts of people who have tested COVID-19 positive and are asymptomatic which would have never been known for up to two weeks and would have infected hundreds subsequently.

The chief secretary said the testing rate in J&K is over 10 per cent of those under surveillance which is higher than states like Kerala.

The medical capacities, response mechanism and other parameters are being ramped up, he said.

