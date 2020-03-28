J&K Govt Spokesperson Emphasises on Physical Distancing

Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) To encourage the practice of physical distancing, a senior government official on Saturday interacted with the media here using social networking platform.

Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal, who is also the government spokesperson, also held telephonic conversation with the media fraternity and responded to their queries with regard to the government's efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Large number of media persons raised their queries on efforts and measures being taken by the Union Territory government for prevention, containment and management of coronavirus which were responded in detail by the principal secretary.

Meanwhile, the media personnel hailed the initiative of the government for sharing all relevant information with them while maintaining physical distancing.

Kansal appealed to the media persons to believe only in authentic information being provided by the government on a daily basis and in case of any query, they may contact the officers directly associated with tackling the coronavirus threat in the Union Territory.

