JK Tyre Driving Innovations in the Indian Automobile Industry with 'Smart Tyre'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Feb 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): JK Tyre, a leading tyre manufacturer in India, is setting a benchmark in the automobile segment by integrating innovations and latest technology in their recent product, 'Smart Tyre'.The brand hosted an influencer meet-up in Bengaluru at Lono Cafe, Indiranagar for tech & automobile enthusiasts.The Smart Tyre technology is the latest indigenous offering from the house of JK Tyre created to provide real-time information about the condition of tyres using IoT based sensors (TreelCare).This one-of-a-kind technology-based tool is geared to provide customers with unique smart monitoring and efficient tyre maintenance services.'Smart Tyre' is a value proposition product for JK Tyre's customers which will help them in enhancing the tyres life by digitally tracking real-time tyre performance, vehicle location, air-leaks detection, engine diagnosis etc.Amit Gujral, Marketing Head - JK Tyre, took a small session during the event, where he talked about the latest innovations and benefits of 'Smart Tyre'. On the other hand, the product team lead by Sanjeev Sharma, Head - Mobility Business, performed a demo session for the Influencers showing the real-time monitoring and functioning of the product integrated with a smartphone app (TreelCare)."We are elated to meet the young Influencers of South India today who are so passionate about automobiles as a category and have so much zeal to know about the latest innovations & developments happening in this segment. We, at JK Tyres, strongly believe in addressing key market requirements with a close amalgamation of advanced technologies & innovations. The Smart Tyre solution is equipped with some exciting advanced functionalities that will provide real-time information about the health of the tyres via Smart Sensors, which enhances the safety, security and performance of vehicles. The Indian market has always accepted us with great trust, and we are looking forward to receiving the same healthy response from the market again for our latest innovation", said Amit Gujral, Marketing Head - JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.The Smart tyre technology helps maintain optimal tyre pressure, increasing road safety besides adding to best practices for the good of the environment.With Smart Tyre technology, the company has introduced Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) to monitor the tyre's vital statistics, including pressure and temperature.The information collected is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner's smartphone via Bluetooth on to a mobile application, allowing for early detection of issues and deployment of timely preventive measures.TPMS also helps Smart Tyres deliver higher fuel efficiency and with additional GPS feature enabled; it lets you know the location of your vehicle at any instance.For further details, please visit www.jktyre.com/SMARTTYRE.The product is available for sale in India at JK Tyre brand stores called as, Steel Wheels & Xpress wheels, leading multi-brand tyres & auto accessories outlets and online at amazon.in (from 1st Feb'20) and treel.in.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

