J'khand Edu Minister Visits School, Eats Midday Meal with Students

Giridih (Jharkhand), Feb 7 (PTI) Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato continued his surprise inspections on Friday and visited a government school in Giridih district where he had midday meal with students.

The minister visited the Upgraded Middle School in Manjhidih village in Pirtand block of the district and interacted with the students.

He distributed notebooks and pens among them, following which he sat with them and ate the food served as a midday meal in the school.

He asked the school authorities to improve the quality of the food, an official said.

