Join 'Janata Curfew' to Make Fight Against Coronavirus a Success: PM to People

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested people to join the 'Janata Curfew' to make the fight against the coronavirus a success.

Modi had proposed 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

"In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come.

"Stay indoors and stay healthy," he said.

