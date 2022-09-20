Hollywood star Julia Roberts has admitted that she shares an impeccable off-screen chemistry with fellow star George Clooney. The two will soon be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise. The movie boasts of a captivating storyline and is a visual treat as it captures the breath-taking beaches and other landscapes. A Month Away: Julia Roberts Awarded the Icon Award at the Academy Museum of Motion.

Roberts and Clooney have earlier starred in hits such as Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Commenting on pairing with Clooney once again after many years, Julia said in a statement, "George and I have always had a good chemistry as friends. We approach our work in similar ways as well. I think we also get a lot of joy out of making each other laugh. We both take an immense amount of care in creating an environment where people feel creative and happy at work. It brings out the best in everyone." George Clooney and Julia Roberts Premiered Their New Rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'.

Ticket To Paradise is the story of a divorced couple, Georgia (played by Roberts) and David (played by Clooney) who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

George Clooney said in a statement, "Julia and I weren't actively looking for a project to do together, but, of course, it was easy to say yes to a chance to work on another project with her. Ol Parker (Director) sent the script to both of us at the same time and said that he had written the parts for Julia and me. So, right after I read it, I called Julia and told her, I'll do it if you do it,' and she said, Well, I'll do it if you will.' And not long after that, we were heading to Australia." Produced by Universal Pictures, directed by Oliver Parker, Ticket To Paradise, which also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo and Billie Lourd, will hit Indian theatres on October 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).