New Delhi, May 26: Actor Malvika Raaj Bagga, best known for her work in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", is expecting her first child with husband Pranav Bagga. Malvika shared the news on her Instagram handle with a series of pictures on Sunday. The pictures featured the couple wearing caps that had "MOM" and "DAD" written on them. "You + Me + 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby," she captioned the post. Chris Hughes Gifts JoJo Siwa a Bouquet of Flowers at London’s Heathrow Airport Ahead of Her Night Performance in UK.

Malvika and Pranav tied the knot in Goa in November, 2023. The 31-year-old actor made her acting debut in 2001 with "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham". She essayed the younger version of Pooja Sharma, who was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

