Actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to slam comedian Vir Das for his recently uploaded video on YouTube, titled 'I come from two Indias' that was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. In the six-minute-long video that Vir uploaded on his YouTube channel on Monday, he could be heard contrasting the dark sides of India by taking a dig at issues like- its battle against COVID-19, gang rapes, farmers' protest and more. Vir Das Issues Clarification After Receiving Backlash Over His New Viral Video ‘Two Indias’ From US Show.

Several social media users including politicians have mocked Vir for insulting his motherland in a foreign country. Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram story and slammed Vir's monologue about India and asked for strict action to be taken against him. On her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world...after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, 'These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...' he blamed Indians' sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas." Vir Das Issues a Statement After His New Viral Video ‘Two Indias’ From US Show Receives Major Backlash.

This reaction from Kangana comes a few hours after the comedian issued a statement through his Twitter handle, stating that his intention was not to insult the country. "The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great," he said.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story Below:

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the latest development, a police complaint has also been filed by a Delhi resident Aditya Jha against Vir at Tilak Marg Police Station in the national capital for allegedly using derogatory language against India during his performance at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, which the actor-comedian had uploaded on YouTube on Monday, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Further details are awaited.

