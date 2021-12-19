Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died at the age of 55 after a battle with colon cancer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the family of Kangol Kid, whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere, said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. on Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February. Ned Beatty Dies At 83; Hollywood Actor Was Known For His Roles In Superman, Nashville, Toy Story 3 Among Others.

Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including 'Roxanne, Roxanne' and 'Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me'. Christopher Plummer, Oscar-Winning Hollywood Legend, Dies at 91.

Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. As per The Hollywood Reporter, following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.

