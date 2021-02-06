Cinema loses a legend on January 5, 2021, as the great Christopher Plummer has reportedly passed away at his home in Connecticut. He was 91. Christopher Plummer is known for his powerful performances in films like The Sound of Music, The Man Who Would Be King, The Insider, All The Money in the World, Knives Out etc. Plummer is survived by his wife Elaine Taylor, and his daughter actress Amanda Plummer. Knives Out Movie Review: A Brilliant Murder Mystery Anchored by Daniel Craig's Exemplary Performance.

In a quote reported by Variety, his longtime friend and manager, Louis Pitt said, "Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashioned manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

The Canadian-born Plummer had started off in theatre as an actor, before transitioning to television and later, movies. He was known for appearing in historical dramas. In 2010, he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the age of 82 for Beginners, thus earning the record of being the oldest actor to get a win. He has also won two Emmys, two Tonys and a Globe for his performances. Home Alone 2 Trends On Twitter After US President Donald Trump Is Banned From the Micro-Blogging Site.

Some of his popular movies also include A Beautiful Mind, The New World, Malcolm X, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo etc. His performance in All The Money in the World gained him a lot of attention, as he had replaced actor Kevin Spacey, who was ousted over his sexual assault scandal, within a very short notice, with the portions featuring his character reshot, and still Plummer got an Oscar nom for his performance. May his soul rest in peace!

