Accolades for director Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed Kannada film, Kantara continue, with actress Anushka Shetty being the latest to shower praise on the film. Kantara: Dhanush Says Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Film Is ‘Mind-Blowing’ (View Tweet).

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Shetty, who is among the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, wrote: "Watched Kantara.. Totally totally loved it. Congratulations to each and every actor, producer, technicians."

"Team Kantara, you all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience. Rishab Shetty you were amazing. Please watch the movie in the theatres. Don't miss it", she added in her Instagram post. Kantara Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Rishab Shetty's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial)

Only a day before, Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas had praised the film. Dhanush said: "Kantara...A Mind blowing!! A must watch... Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

Prabhas, for his part, had said: "Watched Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!" The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Kantara has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2022 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).