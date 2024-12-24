Mangaluru, December 24: A 14-year-old tigress at Pilikula Biological Park here gave birth to two cubs recently, officials said on Tuesday. Both the mother and the cubs are reported to be in good health, they added. Rani gave birth to five healthy cubs in 2016 and three in 2021, officials said. Rani was brought to Pilikula Biological Park under an animal exchange programme from Bannerghatta Biological Park, in exchange for a male tiger from Pilikula, according to officials. Tigress Meera Gives Birth to Three Cubs in Gwalior's Gandhi Zoo, Madhya Pradesh; Watch Adorable Video of Tiger Cubs Along With Their Mother.

With the birth of the new cubs, the tiger population at Pilikula Zoo has risen to 10, including four males and four females. The gender of the newly born cubs will be determined after two months, according to Pilikula Biological Park director H Jayaprakash Bhandari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)