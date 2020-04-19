Karnataka Govt Creates Unified Portal for COVID-19 Information

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday directed to consolidate COVID-19 related instructions and statistics of all departments on a redesigned "Unified COVID 19 Portal" for the State."As per CM's direction we have developed a "Unified COVID 19 Portal" for all COVID-19 related information and statistics with the URL https://covid19.karnataka.gov.in." read an official release.This portal has information on COVID-19 statistics, advisories from the government, awareness materials, fake news busters, messages, mobile apps, helpline numbers, state war room analysis and clinical centers related to COVID-19."This portal has a real-time dashboard giving an analysis of data and information about positive, discharged and deceased patients along with travel history, gender analysis, etc," the release added."Unified COVID-19 Portal" gets periodic updates from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Information and Public Relation, State Disaster Management Authority and the State war room. This portal consolidates all information related to COVID-19 in one place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)