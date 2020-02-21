Kashi Mahakal Express Begins Commercial Run from Indore

Indore, Feb 21 (PTI) The Kashi-Mahakal Express, the third train to be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), started is commercial run from Indore on Friday, on the day of Mahashivratri.

BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani flagged off the flowered-bedecked train amid beating of drums and much fanfare.

The train connects the three Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva - Omkareshwar (located near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) in the country.

During the departure of Kashi-Mahakal Express to Varanasi, the railway employees protested holding red flags at Indore railway station.

Leaders of the Railway Employees Organization alleged that the government wants to hand over the rail infrastructure to the private operators for financial benefit.

The Kashi-Mahakal Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday.

