Actor couple Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are set to welcome their second child.Mara, 39, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday."There are three of us in this pic," the House of Cards star captioned a photograph of herself and Bell, 36, holding hands. House of Cards Star Kate Mara Announces Pregnancy.

Mara and The Rocketman actor are already parents to a daughter, who was born in 2019. The couple has kept her name private. Bell is also a father to son with former wife and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood. Filming Fantastic Four Was a 'Horrible Experience', Says Kate Mara.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara)

Mara and Bell started dating after meeting on the set of their 2015 film Fantastic Four. They got engaged in 2017 and married six months later in an intimate ceremony.

