Actor Katrina Kaif on Friday treated her fans with some refreshing pictures of herself as she spent the first day of the year with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor took to Instagram to share three pictures of herself and her sisters. The pictures see the sister duo laughing their heart out as they welcome the New Year. Tiger 3: Shooting Of Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif’s Next Film To Commence From March 2021?

Kaif went on to wish a year full of happiness to all her fans in the caption.

"365 days of happiness to everyone #2021," she wrote. When Katrina Kaif Had That Let Your Dreams and Dress Blossom Kinda Vibe Going On!

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Below:

Several Bollywood celebrities extended New Year wishes to all their fans today.

